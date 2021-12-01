ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Divorce is never a pleasant subject to address but it's a reality and it has to be faced. This begs the question of what separating couples need to keep in mind if they have children. Grainne Fahy, Head of Family Law at BLM speaks to Dad Blog UK.

"When it comes to mothers taking precedence in terms of where children live, things have changed significantly, even in the years since I started to practise family law. I won't tell you just how long that is, but let's just say that when I started as a family lawyer, the suggestion of any sort of shared care arrangement would have been a rare proposition. Now, thankfully, it is very much the norm. Families are changing and the law is changing alongside that."

Click here to read the full feature and to find out more about the process for formalising child custody arrangements.

Originally published 13/10/2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.