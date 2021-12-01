UK:
What Parents Need To Know About Divorce...
Divorce is never a pleasant subject to address but it's a
reality and it has to be faced. This begs the question of what
separating couples need to keep in mind if they have children.
Grainne Fahy, Head of Family Law at BLM speaks to Dad Blog UK.
"When it comes to mothers taking precedence in terms of
where children live, things have changed significantly, even in the
years since I started to practise family law. I won't tell you
just how long that is, but let's just say that when I started
as a family lawyer, the suggestion of any sort of shared care
arrangement would have been a rare proposition. Now, thankfully, it
is very much the norm. Families are changing and the law is
changing alongside that."
