ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this video, Peter Burgess of Burgess Mee and Nichole Farrow, Divorce and Relationship Coach, discuss the how's, when's, do's and do not's of introducing new partners.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.