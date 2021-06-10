UPDATED 8 June 2021 - Ministers have announced that the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 will come into force on 6 April 2022, allowing married couples to divorce without assigning blame or fault.

This follows the royal assent of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill (commonly referred to as the no-fault divorce bill) on 25 June 2020.

The news that no-fault divorces are to become law will lead to a sigh of relief for many. Although a long time coming, the latest announcement does mean that the UK is one large step closer to ending unnecessary mud-slinging and allowing couples to divorce with dignity.

How will no-fault divorce work?

The announcement means that couples will no longer have to agree to be separated for two years, or have proof of their partner being at fault, in order to file for divorce. Only one person needs to desire the divorce, and their spouse will not be able to refuse the application.

Being able to apply for a no-fault divorce will spare couples the emotional stress and strain of finding blame for an unreasonable behaviour petition or when they can't, or don't want to, wait two years to divorce on the grounds of separation or five years if they do not have the consent of the other spouse

What has caused the delay?

The government has spent a significant amount of time over the past few years trying to make the divorce process simpler.

We understand the date of 6 April 2022 is to allow time to become familiar with the new process, and for any necessary IT changes to be made to HMCTS's online divorce systems so that new process works as intended and is fit for purpose.

It has been a long time coming, but it feels like we are nearly at the finish line. No-fault divorces will take a huge amount of anxiety away from the process, benefitting a significant number of people.

