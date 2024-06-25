Do Female Leaders View Disruption Differently?

Further insights from AlixPartners' Disruption Index 2024

How are 3,000 C-level and senior business executives around the world responding to disruption, and how might this differ between female and male leaders? This year, for the first time, we have examined the global findings of AlixPartners' annual Disruption Index through the lens of gender – enabling us to answer that question.

Launched at the FT Live Women in Business Summit, with a foreword by Vivienne Artz, CEO, FTSE Women Leaders Review and AlixPartners Senior Advisor, we share our findings in the report below.

Five key findings – female leaders:

Expect more significant change to their companies' business models in the next 12 months than their male counterparts. See more opportunity in disruption than male leaders, especially in the megatrends. Are as confident in navigating disruption as male leaders. Seek more support from advisors to be successful, while more male leaders say they are personally falling behind in terms of knowledge and skills. Feel more pressure from stakeholders to take a stance on social and environmental issues than male leaders, particularly from investors, employees, and customers.

Please click here to view the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.