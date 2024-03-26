Welcome to the eighth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In this episode, Senior Associate Matthew Davis and Associate Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team discuss diversity and inclusion, focussing on reporting requirements and regulatory considerations from an ESG perspective. The pair address mandatory D&I reporting (such as gender pay gap information), as well as the Financial Conduct Authority's proposals for a new regulatory framework for diversity and inclusion in the financial sector.

Click below to learn about the current landscape, developments, and suggested methods of preparing for the changes to come:

