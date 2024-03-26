Social wellbeing involves connection to work, family, community, and purpose, supporting collaboration, diversity, and inclusion, fostering belonging, and personal value.

self

WTW — the importance of social wellbeing in and out of the workplace

Hear WTW leaders discuss the growing importance of social wellbeing in the workplace and in employees' personal lives.

A successful wellbeing strategy provides targeted support while encouraging social connection, a key element to boosting all dimensions of employee wellbeing. High levels of social wellbeing are the most important common thread among individuals who are thriving and have made significant improvements in their overall wellbeing.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.