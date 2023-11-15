The Burges Salmon ESG team has launched a new Corporate ESG Disclosure Tool for companies looking to understand their disclosure and reporting obligations, both for their own business and their supply chains.

UK companies are mandated to comply with a raft of different disclosure obligations, each generally intended to achieve a specific ESG-related policy objective and often contained in different legislation. ESG factors have historically been treated as 'non-financial' but there is increasingly a recognition that a company's ESG performance can enhance (or erode) its enterprise value. It is therefore vitally important that businesses stay on top of their mandatory disclosure obligations and also consider other voluntary disclosures that could be made to boost their ESG credentials.

Our Corporate ESG Disclosure Tool is an interactive guide that can help you navigate through the law and guidance surrounding ESG disclosure obligations. It is relevant for businesses of all sizes, and it can help you identify the key ESG issues that your business may be facing, and where real value can be achieved.

Burges Salmon launches Corporate ESG Disclosure Tool

We're very excited to launch our interactive Corporate ESG Disclosure Tool, which will help is aimed at helping businesses navigate the mandatory ESG disclosure obligations that are applicable to them. It has become clear to us through listening to our clients via client engagement that ESG is at the top of businesses' strategic agendas as they continue to promote sustainable business practice and strive to improve diversity and inclusion. So understanding the mandatory disclosure obligations applicable to your business is critical but equally important is the consideration of voluntary disclosures that which can also enhance your the ESG credentials of your business.

Malcolm Donald, Partner in the Corporate team at Burges Salmon

