Investment reports for asset managers

Asset managers can now see our evaluation of their investment process, operational infrastructure, sustainability approach and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Investors have long valued and relied on our research and views of asset managers as they explored their allocation options, so it is no surprise that asset managers like yourselves would also like to learn more about our views! You may just be curious as to what our clients receive, but increasingly we hear that you want to remain competitive as capital becomes harder to win. Perhaps, you want to know how you stack up against your peers with your competitive advantages or hear what areas in which we think you are (not) best-in-class – either way, we have developed and are excited to offer a more directly relevant service for asset managers. We see this bilateral transparency as a wonderful development opportunity for asset managers, raising the bar for the industry and ultimately asset owners.

Previously, our model was not being used to its full potential - we may have one of the largest Research teams but there's only so much we can cover at once - so we focussed on the shortlist of our Preferred asset managers. Over the past few years, we've been innovating to allow us to scale up our offering to investors, bringing years of experience to a consistent and objective framework in a robust way. This could only work if we had quality information from you, the asset managers, and we have been delighted by the co-operation. This has further led to demand from asset managers to receive more feedback. We have listened carefully, worked hard, and can now offer you the information you have asked for (and more!)

Managers can now see our evaluation of their competitive advantage on their investment process or their operational infrastructure. But that's not all - the asset owner world, whether that's corporate pension funds or wealth management, continues to evolve in what it cares about. Areas such as sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are high priorities, and our deep dive frameworks are now available to provide insights here.

We're excited to offer four different research assessments to asset managers:

Investment due diligence report

Operational due diligence report

Sustainable investment report

DEI scorecard

Please complete the form on the right-hand side, or below on a mobile device, to learn more about each of these assessments.

Investment reports for asset managers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.