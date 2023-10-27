UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: DE&I Series 'D&I And Individual Accountability' (Podcast)
27 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In the third podcast in our DE&I series, Simon Lovegrove and
Hannah McAslan-Schaaf cover the interplay between the regulatory
focus on diversity and inclusion and individual accountability.
Spotify/ Apple
