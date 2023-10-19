The corporate world is swiftly recognising that Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) isn't just a moral imperative; it's strategically imperative. Fostering a culture where diverse thoughts, perspectives, and backgrounds are celebrated ensures the creative edge that businesses need to outpace competition. Diversity breeds innovation, which in turn fuels competitive advantage.
We had the honour of being part of the conversation at WiHTL & DiR's Inclusion Summit, a passionate and longstanding partner, who challenge businesses to embrace Inclusion and put it at the heart of the corporate agenda.
The day was not just about highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by industries but providing actionable insights and exploring the competitive edge EDI offers.
Mentoring & Sponsorship – An opener
The transformative role of mentoring and sponsorship in a professional's life was emphasised. It opens doors both in terms of mindset and within the organisational hierarchy. A mentor provides the encouragement needed to take bolder steps, enables authenticity, and encourages one to be genuine, without the fear of judgment - providing direction, guiding one through decision-making processes and career pathways, challenging preconceptions, and push mentees to think out of the box and re-evaluate ingrained beliefs.
By enhancing self-awareness by helping individuals recognise both strengths and areas requiring growth. The beauty of these relationships is the symbiotic growth both the mentor and mentee experience.
Leadership & Belonging – An embedder
One poignant observation was that many have never truly felt 'included' - the 'eerie' sensation diverse individuals might feel when they ascend leadership positions in environments that aren't inherently diverse. The plea was for a cultural renaissance – where everyone, irrespective of background, has an equal footing and a genuine chance to flourish.
Throughout the day, there was a consensus on the profound impact of EDI. Beyond the organisational benefits of increased creativity and performance, it fosters a sense of belonging, enhances employee well-being, and even positively influences brand perception. What was clear was that EDI isn't just a corporate strategy; it's a societal need.
GenAI – A transformer
AlixPartners Partner & Managing Director Amelia Green's session, "From Binary to Spectrum: GenAI's Journey in Enhancing Diversity," was a captivating exposition on the transformative impact of AI in amplifying our understanding of diversity.
Early AI systems, being a reflection of their creators, often missed out on the vast spectrum of human experiences. Amelia highlighted the need for a shift from GenAI to what she termed as "InclusiveAI."
For AI to truly be of service to humanity at large, it needs to be trained on diverse data, which means more than just numerical values – shifting from GenAI to InclusiveAI.
It means stories from varied cultures, research from different perspectives, and most crucially, voices from marginalised communities. InclusiveAI ensures that technology doesn't leave anyone behind - A world where every voice is not just heard, but truly valued.
The final conversation turned towards what lies ahead for EDI. With rapid technological advancements and a global shift in mindset, the future looks promising. Organisations will no longer see EDI as an option but as an intrinsic part of their ethos.
In celebration of cross-industry collaboration,AlixPartners' Mark Veldon joined the WiHTL & DiR team for a ceremony of awards to honour leaders in the community.
The overall message is that the journey is ongoing. It's about continuous learning, unlearning, and relearning. The day served as a powerful reminder of this journey's importance – for businesses, for individuals, and for society at large.
