Shepherd and Wedderburn named Diversity and Inclusion Champion (250+ employees) in Scotland's premier diversity awards
Last night, Shepherd and Wedderburn was named Diversity and Inclusion Champion (250+ employees) at The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2023.
The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards continue their commitment to celebrate the great progress made across all sectors of Scotland's economy in addressing diversity and inclusion challenges and creating equitable and inclusive work environments.
Shepherd and Wedderburn was commended for taking 'great strides in promoting social mobility, achieving greater gender diversity, supporting LGBTQ colleagues, younger employees and creating greater awareness on disability and racial inclusion'.
Gillian Carty, Chair and sponsor of Shepherd and Wedderburn's People Strategy said 'I am extremely pleased that our continued efforts in diversity and inclusion have been recognised by this prestigious award. We actively promote diversity and social mobility and are proud of the supportive environment we are continuing to build for all colleagues. I would like to personally thank everyone who contributes to our culture of inclusivity and collaboration.'
At The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards 2019, Shepherd and Wedderburn was named Diversity Star Performer in the 250-1,000 employees category.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.