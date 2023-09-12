UK:
Why Continuing To Promote Diversity Is Essential
12 September 2023
Simons Muirhead & Burton
Areally interesting article on the importance of diversity and
inclusion and the need for organisations to engage in it
collectively rather than delegating it to one area of its business
or operations.
It's easy to be cynical about these topics and to shake off
those who downplay the importance of challenging traditional
attitudes in the workplace. It's also difficult to observe some
businesses who promote their diversity and inclusive cultures but
which are doing so to tick boxes, and little else.
However, in practice, active engagement in diversity and
inclusion with the right guidance can bring about positive
organisational change and development and innovation - all of which
refresh a business's vitality and have the ability to increase
the motivation, commitment and quality of its people.
Greater diversity on all fronts brings with it fresh
thinking, different perspectives and ultimately better outcomes for
businesses and their clients
www.ft.com/...
