Areally interesting article on the importance of diversity and inclusion and the need for organisations to engage in it collectively rather than delegating it to one area of its business or operations.

It's easy to be cynical about these topics and to shake off those who downplay the importance of challenging traditional attitudes in the workplace. It's also difficult to observe some businesses who promote their diversity and inclusive cultures but which are doing so to tick boxes, and little else.

However, in practice, active engagement in diversity and inclusion with the right guidance can bring about positive organisational change and development and innovation - all of which refresh a business's vitality and have the ability to increase the motivation, commitment and quality of its people.

Greater diversity on all fronts brings with it fresh thinking, different perspectives and ultimately better outcomes for businesses and their clients www.ft.com/...

