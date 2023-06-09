The Weightmans team is spread across the country. From London to Glasgow, Liverpool to Newcastle, our team of over 1,400 is diverse in background,...

A national, wonderfully diverse team unified by purpose.

The Weightmans team is spread across the country. From London to Glasgow, Liverpool to Newcastle, our team of over 1,400 is diverse in background, expertise and practice area. Despite our national spread and diversity, our team is united by a shared purpose, to See the Possibility in everything. Our purpose fuels our ambitions to become a top 30 law firm, it separates us from other firms, but most of all, it compels us to achieve the best results for our clients and celebrate when they succeed.

Aligning values with purpose.

We have three core values at Weightmans, which are underpinned by our purpose. These are teamwork and respect, radical transparency and enterprise. Our people embrace these values every day from our apprentices to our Equity Partners and we see evidence of how they practise their ability to See the Possibility in everything they do.

See the Possibility in our people: teamwork & respect

The values of teamwork and respect are at the core of our approach to work and underpin how we work every day. We are much more than a law firm to our clients, and our people are more than lawyers. We respect each other and our clients and this informs our approach to work. We work collaboratively to develop ourselves and each other, constantly measuring and monitoring our work, aspiring to be high performance teams and ensuring we deliver the best results for our clients. We understand the transformational power of diversity, and we aim to be bold ambassadors for our firm, both towards each other and our clients. Working as a team, we are often compelled to go above and beyond for our clients and we do this because of our passion and enthusiasm for our work and because we want to make a difference in everything we do. So why do we See the Possibility in our people? Because we know the values of teamwork and respect are lived and upheld by everyone at Weightmans.

See the Possibility in our clients: enterprise

We often say that when our clients succeed, we succeed. These aren't just niceties. We truly put our clients first. This is evident in how we never take a one-size-fits-all approach, knowing every market is unique, and so is the solution to every problem. Our people take this approach to their work because, as a firm, we See the Possibility in our clients, their organisations, and their teams. This is reflected in the feedback we receive from our clients and our 92% Net Promoter Score. Our value of enterprise reinforces for our team and clients that to succeed, we must be more than lawyers. So, we are strategic business partners, acting with an entrepreneurial mindset, solving our clients issues and thinking ahead for the clients we serve. Scanning the horizon to ensure the possibilities turn into opportunities for them to succeed.

See the Possibility in our business: radical transparency

We See the Possibility in our people and our clients because we value teamwork, respect and enterprise. We See the Possibility in our business because we value radical transparency. We have a vision to become a top 30 law firm. This is a bold ambition, but one that we can proclaim proudly, knowing that radical transparency exists at the core of our business. We take time to ensure that everyone understands our strategy and the key focus we have each year. We ensure all our people know how they can contribute to the delivery of our strategy. In turn, our clients know us as trusted strategic counsel with a track record of commercial success forged through ethical and transparent business. We have a history of openness and trustworthiness from our career Pathways to understanding the financial success of the firm, and the belief that purpose and profit are reciprocal means that our people and, subsequently, our clients are ambassadors for our firm. It is because our people and clients See the Possibility in our business that we can confidently share our vision to become a top 30 law firm.

See the Possibility embodies our purpose as a firm. It is why our people want to work here, why others want to join us and why our clients value us so much.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.