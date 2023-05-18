Banks and social shifts: their impact on staff. Has the social and cultural landscape shifted in a way that benefits employees or their employer? Are employees more mobile, or can organisations find new ways to retain top talent?

With a focus on finance, Christine Young, Jenny Andrews and Adam Hylton explore how digital transformation, fostering a culture of openness and creative approaches to recruitment may up end the age old bargains banks make with their staff.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Banking on people in an age of digital transformation: Banks and social shifts

