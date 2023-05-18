The Regulator has published guidance documents for bodies which hold the power to appoint trustees on how to improve equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI). There is separate guidance for scheme governing bodies and for employers.

The guidance states that EDI supports robust discussion and effective decision-making and is an important consideration for schemes, including their sub-committees.

It also suggests putting an EDI policy in place to assist decision-makers. This should include an agreed definition of EDI, the EDI aims of the governing body and an EDI training plan. The chair of the trustees should use the policy to guide decisions and record EDI actions (or explanations when no action is taken). The application of the policy should be considered annually and reviewed as needed.

The guidance sets out recommendations for EDI best practice, including on trustee selection, the role of the chair and the promotion of an "inclusive governing body culture". Case studies are also included.

The guidance for employers makes similar points to the trustee guidance, but includes employer-specific points, such as encouraging compliance with Equality Act 2010 obligations as part of good EDI practice. The guidance suggests that if the employer finds it challenging to address diversity gaps through member-nominated and employer trustee appointments, independent or professional pension trustee positions could improve diversity on the governing body. The guidance also includes suggestions for running an appropriate tender process.

For more information on EDI, please see our April 2023 briefing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.