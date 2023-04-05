ARTICLE

As part of Mayer Brown's Global Diversity Month, we will shortly be hosting an evening Q&A with Anita Asante on 29 March 2023.

Anita Asante made 75 appearances for the England & GB football teams. She has played for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea and won nearly all the UK's major football competitions. Anita took part in the first-ever women's team at the London 2012 games and, since retiring from international football, has used her voice to open doors for minority groups as an Ambassador for Show Racism the Red Card and Amnesty International UK. At this event, Anita will share stories from her career and discuss the need for gender, racial and LGBT+ equality in sport and the barriers faced.

This in-person event will be held at our London office on Wednesday 29 March 2022: registration from 5.45pm, with event to start at 6pm. If you would like to attend, please register here to confirm your place.

