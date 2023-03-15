Today, to celebrate International Women's Day 2023, MTG partners Fiona Poole and Emma-Jane Weider were joined by Amanda Hardy KC (5 Stone Buildings) and Stella Mitchell-Voisin (Summit Trust International) to discuss their thoughts and experiences as women in the legal and private wealth industries.

Topics included:

Visibility of women in wealth management

"Having it all" v "doing it all"

The importance of role models

Parental leave policies and flexible working

How we achieve work/life balance – for everyone

Bringing your whole self to work

Wellbeing, and looking after yourself

We're really pleased to be able to share a recording of their discussion as a podcast with you today. Click here to listen now.

