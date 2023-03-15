International Women's Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all women – in particular our colleagues, our clients and those within our communities. The theme for 2023 is "embracing equity," a reminder that only by working together can we help to create a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

100 years of women in law

With many achievements and contributions of women in law to celebrate, it is important to reflect that it has only been 100 years since the first woman lawyer was recognised in South Africa and in England and Wales, respectively.

On March 26, 1923, South Africa passed the Women Legal Practitioners Act 7 of 1923, in which section 1 of the statute proclaimed "women shall be entitled to be admitted to practise and to be enrolled as advocates, attorneys, notaries, public or conveyancers".

December 28, 2022 also marked 100 years since the first woman became a solicitor in England and Wales. Carrie Morrison entered the, at the time, men-only legal profession and paved the way for other women to follow. She also noted then that the cost of qualifying as a solicitor was a significant barrier for women – an issue that still rings true today. This is why our solicitor apprentice pathway, which provides the opportunity to "earn while you learn" and avoid accumulating university debt, is an excellent alternative to the more traditional entry points to law.

Izzy James joined the firm in 2021 as part of our first cohort of solicitor apprentices in the UK. This International Women's Day, Izzy speaks to Clementine Hogarth, a partner in our corporate practice, to share their experiences, inspiration and advice to those thinking about a career in law.

Gender equity at Norton Rose Fulbright

We have globally committed to increasing the representation of women in leadership and the partnership by setting targets and putting plans in place to achieve them. In addition to creating systemic changes that reduce unconscious bias in our decision making, we offer targeted leadership development programs for women – including coaching, mentoring and sponsorship. We facilitate and strengthen professional networking through our women's networks and through our diversity, equity and inclusion committees and councils.

This year, we announced that we achieved gender parity with women representing 50 percent of our 36 lawyers who received promotions to partner globally. This supports our ongoing 40:40:20 gender balance target, aiming for a minimum of 40 percent of our partners, leadership roles, lawyer promotions, lateral and senior business services hires to be women.

Four consecutive years of 40 percent women being promoted – including a 50/50 gender balance this year – is helping us to reach our gender diversity target, which includes a minimum of 40 percent women in our overall partnership as well as in lawyer leadership roles. Gerry Pecht , Global Chief Executive

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.