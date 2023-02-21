self

In episode two of our special "Women in STEM" podcast series, we interview Rebecca Gardner (Partner) and Rosie Lawrence (Technical Assistant). Rebecca and Rosie work in the Dehns Biotech team and are based in our Brighton office. With Rebecca starting her career in the mid-90s and Rosie joining the workplace in 2020, this episode delves into their different experiences – during their studies and when entering the workplace – and the effect of increased diversity in STEM.

