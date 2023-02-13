All things being equal: Levelling the playing field through equity

Thursday 2 March 2023 | 10:00am - 11:00am

We often hear about equality when we discuss women's progress. Through equality women have access to all the same opportunities as men. However equality assumes that the playing field is level, which it often is not, and can leave women on the side-lines. Equity is the recognition that each person's circumstances are unique and different resources and opportunities are required to reach an equal outcome.

Equity allows us to rebalance social structures, making room for everyone to thrive. When we progress from equality to equity, we ensure women from all backgrounds and circumstance are accounted for when we create policies. This in turn, creates an inclusive and more diverse world.

Let's embrace equity together!

In honour of International Women's Day, we invite you to join our inspirational panel on Thursday 2 March 2023 for a virtual event exploring equity and its impact. Our speakers will share:

experiences of equity and how it differs from equality;

tools and strategies for challenging a lack of equity; and

what does a world where gender equity is embedded into the workplace or everyday life look like?

Our speakers will also take questions from the audience.

