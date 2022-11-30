Brie Stevens-Hoare KC features in the November issues of Counsel Magazine, co-authoring an article alongside Krista Lee KC and Gary Pryce.

The Commercial Bar Association (COMBAR), the Chancery Bar Association (ChBA) and the Technology and Construction Bar Association (TECBAR), together with members of the Specialist Bar Associations (SBAs) collaborated in an enquiry in a joint effort to tackle racial inequality. The authors reflect on findings of the report, the very challenging experiences and views shared by black barristers, as well as navigating the way forward in how things need to change.

Click here to read the article on page 12.

View the full report here.

