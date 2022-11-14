There is no doubt that innovation is a driver of national competitiveness (which includes economic and technological competitiveness and national security).
In this highly uncertain time with increasing inflation, continued pandemic fears, a war in Ukraine, and constant supply chain issues, companies and countries are looking for any way they can maintain or increase both jobs and economic prosperity.
Increasing diversity in inventorship provides both.
The authors are:
- Bowman Heiden (Co-Director at Centre for Intellectual Property)
- Suzanne Harrison (Principal at Percipience LLC)
- Steve Harris (CTO, Cipher)
