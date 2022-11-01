Welcome to the first in a three-part special edition series of our Barker's Dozen podcasts, focussing on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in pensions. For these Barker's Dozen (and a bit) episodes, we'll be stretching slightly over our usual 13 minutes to do our topics and guest speakers justice.

In this first episode, Emma King and Charlotte Cartwright are joined by David Fairs, Executive Director of the Pensions Regulator, to discuss the Pensions Regulator's new DE&I action plan published recently, TPR's expectations on trustees in this area, and practical tips for trustees on DE&I.

Download :

Barker's Dozen: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion special edition with the Pensions Regulator - Eversheds Sutherland Podcast (eversheds-sutherland.com)

