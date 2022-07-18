Brian Bates shared his experiences as an LGBTQ+ attorney in an article for The Lawyer's "My Pride Story," looking back at 36 years in Big Law and reflecting on how much has changed in the profession since then.

"It is important to look forward...and I am excited about where we are heading in the law," Brian wrote. "Many firms are working much harder to make it clear that they want LGBTQ+ colleagues to feel comfortable being themselves in the workplace. However, vigilance and expecting our firms and ourselves to practice inclusion, and resist complacency and unconscious bias, are the keys to making the future brighter for young attorneys. The courage and expectations of those younger generations should further drive progress. Healthy and constructive conversations, no matter how awkward or challenging they may be, must continue. We have to challenge ourselves to continually learn from one another."

Read the full article (subscription required).

