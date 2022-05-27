If you're wondering what you can do today to improve LGBT+ inclusion, consider signing up to the FreeBar Charter.

Brie Stevens-Hoare QC, Cameron Stocks discuss the Charter in the latest edition of Counsel Magazine alongside Alice Brighouse of Matrix Chambers.

Read the full article here (page 41).

