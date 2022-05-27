UK:
Why Sign Up To The FreeBar Charter? Brie Stevens-Hoare QC And Cameron Stocks Appear In Counsel Magazine
27 May 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
If you're wondering what you can do today to improve LGBT+
inclusion, consider signing up to the FreeBar Charter.
Brie Stevens-Hoare QC, Cameron Stocks discuss the Charter in the
latest edition of Counsel Magazine alongside Alice Brighouse of
Matrix Chambers.
Read the full article here (page 41).
