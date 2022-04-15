ARTICLE

UK: An Equity Project Message From Harry Matovu On Racial Diversity In The Business Of Law And Potential Solutions (Video)

Harry Matovu QC is a non-executive director of Burford Capital Holdings (UK) Limited. In addition to his role at Burford, he is a Barrister and Queen's Counsel at Brick Court Chambers and a Bencher of the Inner Temple.

He was recognized in the Powerlist 2021 as one of the most influential Black professionals in the UK and is deeply committed to championing the promotion of Black talent in the legal profession. He created the Charter for Black Talent in Finance and the Professions, which was launched in October 2020 to promote equality of opportunity in these sectors.

In this video, he discusses racial diversity in the business of law and proposes some practical solutions to increase diversity within the profession.

