ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sarah Clarke interviews Marcia Shekerdemian QC of Wilberforce Chambers to discuss the Chancery Bar Association's "Voices of Women at the Chancery Bar" Report.

Listen to the podcast below.

Listen now

Download MP3

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.