Around the world, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, a global day honoring the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This year's theme is #BreakTheBias which is about accelerating women's equality.

There are still too few women in business and leadership positions, and as we continue to live through extraordinarily difficult times, we are proud to be part of a growing number of law firms who prioritize gender equality and inclusion. We are proud to be different and led by a CEO and Chairperson who are both women. As a global business we have been recognized for diversity and inclusion by Law.com International, winning Law firm of the Year in 2021. In the US, our firm was honored for having the highest representation of women in equity partnership among US law firms of similar size in the Law360 Pulse Glass Ceiling Report 2021.

We have put together a 30-second snapshot showcasing these highlights and some of our global colleagues. We support women across the world in the fight for change, equality and basic rights.

There is still more work to do. Let's #BreakTheBias together.

Happy International Women's Day 2022!

