Shepherd and Wedderburn has been ranked 23rd in a new list of the top UK employers for LGBTQ+ people.

Stonewall's Top 100 Employers List ranks employers from public, private and third sectors on the basis of how inclusive their workplaces are.

The list, which is back after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on businesses, assesses organisations on their efforts and commitment to inclusion for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace. When the list was last published in 2020, Shepherd and Wedderburn was ranked 101st.

The Top 100 Employers List is compiled through submissions to a voluntary benchmarking tool, the Workplace Equality Index. All submissions are then marked against thorough and standardised criteria and the Top 100 Employers are selected for their excellent work in creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQ+ staff.

Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall, said: "It's been wonderful to see all of the work put in by the private, public and third sector organisations making up the Top 100 Employers List this year.

"For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we don't feel comfortable being ourselves, it can take an enormous toll. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes the workplace a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff be proud of who they are."

Gillian Carty, Chair of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: "We are pleased to have been recognised for our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, and supporting diversity and social mobility. Ours is a people business that values and rewards the contribution that every colleague makes and promotes a meritocratic culture that encourages career progression for all."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.