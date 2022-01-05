Siri Siriwardene, Head of Commercial Advisory and Private Wealth at leading insurance risk and commercial law firm BLM, has joined the Oxfordshire Cricket Board (OCB) to lead on Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy and compliance.

Siriwardene will be leading OCB's EDI Action Plan following the recent guidance set out by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Under Siriwardene's guidance, the OCB will be taking proactive steps to create welcoming environments for all, remove barriers in talent pathways and improve education on EDI matters at all levels.

In his role at the firm, where he oversees the Commercial Advisory and Private Wealth team Siriwardene also acts as BLM's Multicultural Network Sponsor. The network aims to promote diversity, inclusion and multiculturalism, supporting and empowering employees on EDI matters. It offers training programmes, a mentorship framework and events that bring colleagues together and connect them with external groups.

As a player and coach for Abingdon Vale Cricket Club, Siriwardene commented on his appointment: "Cricket is my passion, so I am delighted to be able to contribute towards better compliance and regulation, especially regarding equality, diversity and inclusion. Having met with the board it is clear that they want to take the lead in delivering something meaningful for its members and the wider local community.

"Though it is a challenging time for cricket, this isn't to say positives cannot come of the situations Azeem Rafiq and others have bravely brought to national attention. It is now our responsibility to ensure these stories are listened to and translated into genuine action at every level of the game. Alongside the wider OCB team, I am honoured to be leading on a comprehensive plan that aspires to promote EDI excellence within Oxfordshire's cricket communities.

"BLM has always been on the front foot when it comes to EDI matters and the firm has significant experience in providing comprehensive training to its colleagues, supported by a number of thriving networks throughout the firm. I'm proud to be sharing my experiences more widely into other organisations."

Chris Clements, Chairman of Oxfordshire Cricket said: "I was extremely pleased when Siri volunteered his services to cricket in Oxfordshire. He comes highly recommended by his club and other key influencers across the Oxfordshire cricket community. His experience makes him a perfect match for the current gap on the Board. My expectation is that his appointment will place Oxfordshire in a very strong position in dealing with the current challenges that the national game is faced with."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.