Francesca O'Neill of 1 Chancery Lane is one of nine barristers from the Bar Council Leadership Programme who have launched the Bar's first ever Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Directory.

The directory was created for the promotion of a culture of inclusivity at the Bar.

It provides an important, up to date resource, setting out clearly and in one place, where barristers, Chambers and others can find guidance on a wide range of essential topics, to ensure that the profession adopts and embraces better practices.

Split into 11 areas of equality, diversity and inclusion, the directory seeks to provide easy access to the key objectives and relevant resources in each area. The different sections provide an overview, state the minimum legislative and regulatory standards, draw together resources from existing equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives, highlight other commendable practices beyond the Bar and set out an overview of themes and best practices.

You can download the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Directory from the Bar Council's website: EDI Directory.

