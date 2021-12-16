The need to increase diversity on charity boards is widely acknowledged. Research by the Charity Commission in 2017 found that 7 out of 10 trustees are men and the median age of charity trustees is 61 years.
We know that bringing together trustees with a range of skills, experiences, and perspectives can deliver multiple benefits and a lot of charities have set targets to improve diversity on their boards. But how do you make those targets a reality?
In this webinar, Carla Whalen looks at how charities can take pro-active steps to build more diverse and inclusive boards while also complying with their legal duties under the Equality Act 2010.
Carla is a senior associate in the charity team. She assists clients with HR matters including:
