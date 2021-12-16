The need to increase diversity on charity boards is widely acknowledged. Research by the Charity Commission in 2017 found that 7 out of 10 trustees are men and the median age of charity trustees is 61 years.

We know that bringing together trustees with a range of skills, experiences, and perspectives can deliver multiple benefits and a lot of charities have set targets to improve diversity on their boards. But how do you make those targets a reality?

In this webinar, Carla Whalen looks at how charities can take pro-active steps to build more diverse and inclusive boards while also complying with their legal duties under the Equality Act 2010.

Carla is a senior associate in the charity team. She assists clients with HR matters including:

employment status and IR35

staff handbooks, policies and procedures

employment contracts, consultancy agreements and volunteer agreements

flexible working and family rights including maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental leave

performance at work and absence management

staff disputes, disciplinary and grievance processes

safeguarding reports and investigations

discrimination, victimisation, harassment, bullying and whistleblowing issues

organisational change, restructures, mergers, redundancies and TUPE (the Transfer of Undertakings Regulations)

termination, unfair dismissal, constructive dismissal, breach of contract and settlement agreements

