Counsel Magazine have just a very honest and compelling conversation about menopause at the Bar, featuring Gatehouse Chambers' Brie Stevens Hoare QC and XXIV Old Building's Lyndsey de Mestre QC.

Shifting the taboo, the two silks talk about the menopause, its impact on women at the Bar and the need for a profession-wide rethink. Click here to read the article.

Originally published by Counsel Magazine

