This episode of All in a Day's Work by the Employment team at Herrington Carmichael covers the new Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act. Matt Jenkin and Alex Harper will be taking you through the new Act and the impact it will have for all employers from October when the new positive duty for all employers to take reasonable steps prevent sexual harassment in the workplace comes into force. To find out about what that means for your business and what steps you should be taking to prepare for this change, listen now!

