Welcome to the third episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In episode three, Senior Associate Naomi Pollock and Associate Harry Wade from our Employment team discuss the new duty on employers to prevent workplace sexual harassment, which will take effect in October 2024. The pair explain the steps that employers will need to take (in relation to implementing policies and training managers, for example) and also look at some of the challenges for employers when investigating sexual harassment allegations.