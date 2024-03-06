Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

Anna was starved of oxygen at birth, and in this episode she chats with clinical negligence solicitor, Lucy Small about the challenges she faced during school. Anna draws portraits using a lightbox, street dances and has ambitions of becoming an actor in a soap.

She highlights hidden disabilities and how many people struggle with special needs. Anna would like to see people have more patience, and be less judgemental.

