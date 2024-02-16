Judd Grutman of The Torrey Firm recently wrote an article explaining how using artificial intelligence could help negate potential legal issues within recruitment and the workplace.

The use of AI within sectors traditionally led by a firm's workforce is transforming with the use of AI-enabled technologies.

One such work area is Human Resources, where firms have installed AI software to screen and evaluate the large amounts of applicants that they receive on hiring for a position, cutting the time needed for colleagues to access and review applications before making a final decision.

However helpful, is the future of AI in the workplace foolproof or just another opportunity for firms to discriminate?

