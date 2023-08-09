In this episode, our Employment Law team discuss the subject of third-party harassment in the workplace and whether the current legislative framework is effective in ensuring employers do more to protect individuals? What is the true extent of an employer's duty to prevent third-party harassment and what are the implications of getting it wrong?

Hosted by Employment & Immigration Law Partner, Adam Williams, with Employment Partners Rebecca Thornley-Gibson and Will Walsh joining the discussion.

