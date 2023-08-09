UK:
Third-party Harassment In The Workplace (Podcast)
09 August 2023
DMH Stallard
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, our Employment Law team discuss the subject of
third-party harassment in the workplace and whether the current
legislative framework is effective in ensuring employers do more to
protect individuals? What is the true extent of an employer's
duty to prevent third-party harassment and what are the
implications of getting it wrong?
Hosted by Employment & Immigration Law Partner, Adam Williams, with Employment Partners Rebecca Thornley-Gibson and Will Walsh joining the discussion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
"Bad Leaver": Is There Anything That I Can Do?
Forsters
By accepting a new role in the UK, I shall be treated as a "bad leaver" by my current employer and forfeit significant equity and deferred payments: is there anything that I can do?
Agency Workers Regulations Quashed
Birketts
The High Court has today handed down its judgment upholding a judicial review application by 13trade unions. The Court agreed that regulations introduced by the Government last year...
Tax And Employee Travel Costs
UHY Hacker Young LLP
It is a well-established principle in tax that costs an employee incurs travelling from home to work are not deductible for tax purposes.