Since the 2013 revision of the Equality Act, there has been no explicit statutory protection for employees against harassment by third-parties. The Government has continually maintained that other methods exist to safeguard employee rights – use of the Protection from Harassment Act, direct discrimination claims based on an employer's inaction – but these will be unsatisfactory in many cases, of which the incidents at the President's Club which sparked the #MeToo movement are an excellent example.

Draft legislation is being debated in Parliament at the moment, on the back of a government consultation on sexual harassment in the workplace, the outcome of which was published in July 2021. The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill (the Bill) was set to introduce (amongst others) two new provisions:

make employers liable for the harassment of their employees by third parties in the course of their employment if the employer has failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent the harassment; and

introduce a new legal duty requiring employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent their employees experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace.

When the Bill was initially published, there was some disquiet over what practically an employer would need to do to show that it had taken all reasonable steps. The Equality and Human Rights Commission's (EHRC) Technical Guidance was assumed to form the basis of the test that the courts and tribunals would adopt, but this was not wholly clear.

In a significant dilution, the House of Lords voted on 14 July 2023 to abandon the provisions in relation to harassment by third parties altogether, and to remove the word "all" from the general duty to prevent harassment, so that employers would only have to take reasonable steps, rather than all reasonable steps. The justification was said to be that the Bill "would still be indicating a serious resolve to tackle sexual harassment while restricting the burdens on business and protecting the principle of free speech". See below for some examples of what "reasonable steps" is likely to mean in this context.

Employers already benefit from a "reasonable steps" defence against liability for acts of discrimination, harassment or victimisation if it can show that it took all reasonable steps to prevent its employee committing a particular discriminatory act or committing that type of discriminatory act. Whether the Bill marks an advance in protection must be open to doubt. It is due to be considered again after the Summer recess, on 5 September 2023.