After employment contracts, settlement agreements are one of the most common contracts that employers deal with but are you meeting the legal requirements? Are you protecting the business properly with due consideration? Spoiler alert: Consideration is one of the issues not to miss! Join us in this session for an update on the most common pitfalls when preparing settlement agreements.

