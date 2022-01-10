A consultation was launched on 16 December on disability workforce reporting.

It aims to explore disability workforce reporting for large employers with 250 or more employees and acknowledges that evidence around the use of the existing voluntary reporting framework is limited. The voluntary reporting framework provides support to employers to voluntarily report information on disability, mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

The consultation covers how workforce reporting might be stepped up, including both voluntary and mandatory reporting practices. In terms of potential mandatory reporting, the focus of the consultation is on the publication of the proportion of employees in a workforce who identify as disabled and whether a standardised approach to collecting disability workforce data should be adopted. It also looks at whether there are alternative approaches that could also be taken to enhance transparency and increase inclusive practices.

The consultation closes on 25 March 2022 and a response is due to be published by 17 June 2022.