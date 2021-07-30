The Supreme Court has ruled that a claimant making an allegation of discrimination at an employment tribunal must provide evidence to show they were discriminated against in the first instance.

Russell-Cooke senior associate Jeremy Coy comments in Personnel Today on the racial discrimination case brought by a Royal Mail employee which escalated to the Supreme Court. Jeremy comments that the Supreme Court's unanimous decision to uphold the claimant's responsibility to provide evidence in the first instance "will come as a relief for employers".

Up to claimants to provide discrimination evidence, Supreme Court rules is free to read on the Personnel Today website.

Jeremy is a senior associate solicitor in the employment team. He has experience acting for large institutional employers as well as small and medium size businesses.

Jeremy also advises employees and senior executives, often at short notice on sensitive workplace issues such as restrictive covenants, discrimination and pay related disputes on bonuses, commission and incentive plans. He has particular experience in advising on settlement agreements and negotiating favourable severance payments for employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.