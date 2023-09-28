Our recap of the 2023 Annual General Meeting season plus pay trends for executive and non-executive directors for companies in the FTSE 100

This report provides a final update on the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) season, covering key pay developments this year. It also sets out an overview of executive and non-executive director market data for companies in the FTSE 100.

First, the key headlines and trends identified from the 2023 AGM season, including:

Who changed what?

We look back at pay out-turns for the prior year and, in a peak year for policy renewals, we examine trends in policy changes and the driving forces behind them.

How did proxy agencies react?

A review of year-on-year changes in proxy agency recommendations.

What happened at AGMs?

We consider median AGM voting out-turns, the proportion of companies receiving different levels of support and the main areas of investor contention.

Looking ahead to 2024

Our report considers the issues for Remuneration Committees to consider going forward, given the macro-economic climate and developments in the broader environment that impact upon director remuneration.

Analysis of market data for executive directors in FTSE 100 companies.

This section examines market data in the following areas:

Salary

Benefits

Annual bonus

Long-term incentive plans (LTIPs)

Single figure compensation

Shareholding guidelines

Lastly, we present market data for non-executive directors in FTSE 100 companies.

This section details the fee levels paid to Chairmen and non-executive directors. The Chairman is typically paid an all-inclusive fee for all responsibilities, based on company size, time commitment and role responsibilities. Non-executive directors are typically paid a base fee for Board membership, with additional fees for other responsibilities such as chairing a Board Committee.

