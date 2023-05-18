The role of Non-Executive Directors with a HR background in the boardroom is likely to be a key fit in recognising the key role of people and culture in every business decision. From setting strategy, supporting culture, curating organisational structures, and managing risk, I can't help but think that the (albeit fictitious) board at Waystar | ROYCO of Succession infamy might well have been improved by the presence of Non-Executive Director with a HR background...

As part of our Global Workplace Insider podcast series, I was joined by Valerie Gordon-Walker, an experienced Group HR Director who, following a career in retail, banking, energy and insurance, transitioned to a Non-Executive Director portfolio career from 2009. Now she is a board member across various and complex companies, where she chairs both remuneration and nomination committees.

Valerie highlighted that having non-executive directors in the boardroom, particularly HR professionals, allows them to bring in a variety of views and experience, with "perspective coming from the outside in, as well as the inside out." Further reiterating that "it's really important to continually put ourselves in the external context and understand what other industries and sectors are doing, where things have been tried and tested or failed elsewhere - we can bring those learning into our own environment as well".

A key element where impact can be seen and had is on culture, being able to see over time that there is a "a greater awareness on incentivisation driving behavior and outcomes, not just internally but also with stakeholders and customers. It's important to make that link between the customer, as opposed to just thinking internally".

One thing that really resonated with me what Valerie's personal challenge of not getting too involved in everything, instead remembering that "I'm not here to provide the answer, I'm here to tease out the questions and then help to provide solutions by prompting and listening - not jumping in to give an answer".

A really interesting conversation, definitely worth a listen below.

