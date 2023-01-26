OVERVIEW
The Supreme Court decided that when a company's insolvency was inevitable, the directors' duties to creditors surpassed the directors' duties to shareholders. But where should that line be drawn? When should a director consider that a company's future is in jeopardy? Is there a sliding scale of competing interests which directors must have in mind as a company's fortunes change? When is a dividend lawful and when is it a device to remove funds from a hopeless company?
Robert-Jan Temmink KC, Nicola Allsop and Turlough Stone consider the scope and extent of directors' duties in the light of the recent decision in BTI.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.