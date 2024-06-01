Changes To The UK GDPR Shelved (For Now)

With the announcement of UK General Election for Thursday 4 July 2024, the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill has not completed the legislative process before the end of the current parliamentary session and will therefore not become law.

The Bill would reform the UK's data protection regime reducing some of the regulatory burden on UK businesses. Our Legal Update has more information about the changes the Bill would introduce.

It is currently unclear if the next UK Government will decide to keep UK's data protection regime unchanged (and therefore closely aligned with the European Union), revive the Bill in substantially the same form in the next Parliament, or introduce other changes to UK's data protection regime based on its own priorities.

We will be monitoring and reporting on the election manifestos of the major parties for indications as to likely new data protection legislation in the next Parliament.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.