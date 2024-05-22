ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Episode 2: Deciphering The Data Protection Disparities (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
Welcome to the second episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.
UK Privacy
Photo of James Longster
Photo of Sarah Robinson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to the second episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this second episode, Partner James Longster and Senior Associate Sarah Robinson discuss the extent to which the UK and EU data protection regimes apply to artificial intelligence (AI). The pair underscore the importance of GDPR compliance when utilising AI, including transparency, purpose limitation, and data minimisation principles, despite the unique challenges posed by AI's substantial and varied use of personal data.

Listen below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James Longster
James Longster
Photo of Sarah Robinson
Sarah Robinson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Episode 2: Deciphering The Data Protection Disparities (Podcast)

UK Privacy

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More