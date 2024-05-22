Episode 2: Deciphering The Data Protection Disparities (Podcast)

Welcome to the second episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this second episode, Partner James Longster and Senior Associate Sarah Robinson discuss the extent to which the UK and EU data protection regimes apply to artificial intelligence (AI). The pair underscore the importance of GDPR compliance when utilising AI, including transparency, purpose limitation, and data minimisation principles, despite the unique challenges posed by AI's substantial and varied use of personal data.

Listen below:

