UK:
Outsourcing Video Series – Episode 2: Data Protection
22 February 2024
Travers Smith LLP
Louisa Chambers, a partner in our Technology
and Commercial Transactions team, gives a 3 minute primer on recent
developments in data protection and their implications for
outsourcing transactions – including UK data protection
reform, overseas transfers and artificial intelligence. This is the
second in a series of short videos on different aspects of
outsourcing.
For more detail on this subject and other topics relevant to
outsourcing, including inflation, liability, cybersecurity and
changes to TUPE, see this edition of Outsourcing Spotlight. The
first video in this series is a 3 minute primer on dealing with
inflation in an outsourcing, which can be viewed here.
