Louisa Chambers, a partner in our Technology and Commercial Transactions team, gives a 3 minute primer on recent developments in data protection and their implications for outsourcing transactions – including UK data protection reform, overseas transfers and artificial intelligence. This is the second in a series of short videos on different aspects of outsourcing.

For more detail on this subject and other topics relevant to outsourcing, including inflation, liability, cybersecurity and changes to TUPE, see this edition of Outsourcing Spotlight. The first video in this series is a 3 minute primer on dealing with inflation in an outsourcing, which can be viewed here.