There is an increasing feeling that the regulators behind the EU's AI Act should perhaps not be patting themselves on the head for being first out of the regulatory gate, if their aim of protecting the public is outweighed by the damage inflicted because they end up strangling Europe's AI industry at birth.

'No one wants to see the world become a dystopian technocratic police state because AI has permeated every walk of life unobserved and unfettered but we shouldn't want to see the AI Act become GDPR 2.0 either, especially if more balanced and practical frameworks are brought in elsewhere. Until then, it looks like tech companies in the sector and their advisors are currently facing a re-run of the introduction of GDPR.' betanews.com/...

