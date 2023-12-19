Thursday 11 January 2024 | 10:00am GMT - 11:00am GMT

2023 has seen a number of significant developments in privacy law and as we look towards 2024 there are number of further developments on the horizon. In our latest update session we will look at what is happening in the UK as well as at an EU and international level as the regulation in this area continues apace.

We invite you to join our information law team as our specialist panel shares legal expertise and practical insights, with focus on:

International transfers: the implementation of the EU/US Data Protection Framework and the US/UK data bridge, and other significant developments.

AI and privacy: a round up of recent developments/initiatives.

Reform of UK data protection law.

An overview of recent ICO activity.

Recent updates to the ICO employment practices code.

Developments in children's privacy and the Online Harms Act.

This event qualifies for CPD. Click here for further information.

Book now

Expertise: Data Protection and Privacy | GDPR

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.